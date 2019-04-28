Tennessee is expected to sign Barnes to an undrafted free-agent contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Barnes is coming off of an impressive junior season at Kansas State that saw him run for 1,355 yards and 12 touchdowns on 256 carries. He tested well at the NFL Scouting Combine and will have a chance to become the Titans' No. 3 running back behind Dion Lewis and Derrick Henry in 2019.