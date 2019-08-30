Alex Barnes: Part ways with Titans
The Titans cut Barnes on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Barnes latched on with the Titans in late April and saw heavy usage during the preseason, but ultimately didn't show well enough to earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster. The Kansas State product boasts impressive measurables and rushed for 1,355 yards and 12 touchdowns on 256 carries in his final collegiate season. He shouldn't have much difficulty earning a chance for a depth spot elsewhere in the league.
