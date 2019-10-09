Barrett (undisclosed) had a workout with the Bills on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Barrett was waived/injured by the Raiders at September roster deadline, reverted to injured reserve and returned to free agency after reaching an injury settlement. The 25-year-old appears to have recovered from the injury as he continues to search for a new team.

