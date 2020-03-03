Alex Boone: Coming back to football
Boone (calf) announced that he'll resume his NFL career in 2020, SKOR North reports.
Boone hasn't played since the 2017 season, which ended with a calf injury, but he believes he's ready to return to football. He'll be 33 years old when the 2020 season starts, so expect him to seek a reserve role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Laviska Shenault prospect profile
At 6-1, 227 pounds, Laviska Shenault is a physical receiver with an impressive production record.
-
3/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew goes to the wishing well, choosing the ideal landing spots for the top available...
-
3/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy impact of Philip Rivers going to IND, our thoughts on A.J. Green with a rookie...
-
Dynasty mock draft: Old times
There were multiple team-building strategies on display in our most recent Dynasty mock draft.
-
Denzel Mims Prospect Profile
Everyone knows about CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, but has Baylor's Denzel Mims...
-
J.K. Dobbins 2020 NFL Draft Profile
J.K. Dobbins looks like he could be the total package at running back, but questions about...