Carter was waived by Seattle on Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carter signed with the Seahawks last week but was unimpressive in camp. A former third-round pick, Carter has potential to be a solid defender, but he's yet to put his tools together and earn any meaningful playtime. If he clears waivers he'll be a free agent and look to catch on with another club in 2018.

