Collins took part in a tryout with the Bills on Friday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Collins required surgery in mid-July to address a broken leg and was added a three-game suspension from the NFL on Nov. 1 stemming from an offseason arrest, but he's now in the clear from both health and legal standpoints. The 25-year-old will now turn his focus toward finding employment before the season wraps up, though the fact that he didn't even take part in training camp with a club may hinder his efforts. Collins may have to wait until after Week 17 to sign a reserve/future contract with a team or some other deal that contains little guaranteed money.

