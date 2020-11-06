Seahawks head coach Pete Caroll said Friday that he would feel "very comfortable" using Collins in Sunday's game against the Bills, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Collins just joined the Seahawks' practice squad Wednesday, but he previously spent time with the team from April 2016 through September 2017, making 11 regular-season appearances. DeeJay Dallas could again handle a lead role out of the backfield with Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) both out this week, but Collins and a healthy Travis Homer could also factor into the mix. Dallas earned 23 touches on a 79 percent snap share last week against the 49ers, as he and Homer were the only two active running backs and Homer was a bit banged up. In any case, the Seahawks seem to be entertaining the notion of bringing Collins up from the practice squad prior to Sunday's contest.