Collins reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Seattle decided to bring Collins back with a flurry of injuries affecting the RB position, and the Arkansas product delivered with 11 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-16 loss to San Francisco, adding one catch for four yards. Collins spent 2017 and 2018 in Baltimore after beginning his NFL career in Seattle, collecting 1,384 rushing yards and 13 carries over 25 games with the Ravens. With Chris Carson (foot) beginning the practice week as a non-participant, and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) held to limited availability himself Wednesday, Collins could be back in the rotation for a Thursday night home game against the Cardinals.