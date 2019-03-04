Collins (foot) is facing criminal charges for possession of a handgun in a vehicle, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, and intent to distribute marijuana, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Collins crashed his car into a tree Friday morning and was waived by the Ravens later that day. Regardless of how things play out from a legal perspective, he likely will receive some form of punishment from the NFL.

