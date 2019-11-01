Collins (leg) will be suspended three games as a result of his arrest for possession of a handgun and marijuana in March, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Collins pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this month and received probation, and the NFL has now apparently made a decision on its own form of punishment. Collins' legal situation and broken leg dissuaded any team from adding him to its roster in the offseason, but with his legal situation now cleared up, and him on the verge of completing his recovery from his leg injury, there's a chance he could garner interest from teams looking for running back help for the back half of the season.