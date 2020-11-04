The Seahawks signed Collins to their practice squad Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Collins hasn't seen any NFL action since appearing in 10 games for the Ravens in 2018, but he'll now get a shot to rejoin the organization where his professional career began. Given that Chris Carson (foot), Carlos Hyde (shoulder) and Travis Homer (knee) are all looking iffy for a Week 9 game against the Bills, DeeJay Dallas is the only fully healthy running back on Seattle's roster to begin the week. If one or two of the injured backs is ruled out ahead of the weekend, Collins could receive a quick callup from the practice squad.