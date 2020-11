The Seahawks are expected to elevate or promote Collins to the active roster for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Both Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) have been ruled out, so Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas are the only remaining healthy running backs on the active roster. Homer may not be at 100 percent after suffering a knee contusion in Week 7, so Collins will add necessary depth in Seattle's backfield.