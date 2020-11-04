The Seahawks signed Collins to the practice squad Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Collins hasn't logged NFL action since 2018, when he appeared in 10 games with the Ravens, but he'll now get a shot to rejoin the team where his professional career began. Given that Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (shoulder) are both looking iffy for Week 9, and Travis Homer (knee) also nursing an injury leaves DeeJay Dallas as the only fully healthy running back on Seattle's roster, it's conceivable that Collins and his fresh legs could get called up to provide emergency depth.