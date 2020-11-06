Coach Pete Caroll said the Seahawks would feel "very comfortable" using Collins in Sunday's game against the Bills, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Collins just joined the Seahawks' practice squad Wednesday, but he previously spent time with the team from Apr. 2016 to Sept. 2017, including 11 regular-season appearances. DeeJay Dallas is expected to handle the lead role with Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) both out this week, though it is possible Collins could complicate things, plus Travis Homer figures to get some playing time on passing downs. Dallas got 23 touches on 79 percent snap share last week, as he and Homer were the only two running backs and Homer was a bit banged up. In any case, it sounds like Collins could be called up from the practice squad for Sunday.