Collins reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Collins signed with the Seahawks in November, marking the completion of his journey back from a suspension and a broken leg. The 26-year-old running back made his first NFL appearance since 2019 and played three regular-season games, carrying 18 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns. The Seahawks' backfield is in limbo heading into the 2021 season, as Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde are pending free agents, while Rashaad Penny (knee), DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer (knee) are still unproven at the top level. Collins could be in the plans.