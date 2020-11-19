The Seahawks elected not to sign Collins off their practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Though Seattle is likely to be without both Chris Carson (questionable, foot) and Travis Homer (doubtful, knee/wrist/thumb) in Week 11, the team chose not to formally sign Collins, who is no longer eligible to be elevated from the practice squad without a corresponding 53-man roster move. It's a tough break for Collins, who led the Seattle backfield with 12 touches (11 carries, one reception) while scoring a touchdown in last week's loss to the Rams. Instead, the Seahawks elected to flex Bo Scarbrough from the practice squad to provide depth behind the team's two healthy backs, Carlos Hyde and DeeJay Dallas.