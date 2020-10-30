Collins began going through COVID-19 protocols Friday with the Seahawks and could be added to the practice squad if cleared next week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old also worked out with Seattle in late 2019 but never signed on with the team. Collins was a fifth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2016 and had 973 rushing yards and six touchdowns the following season in Baltimore, but he hasn't seen any action since the 2018 campaign. Chris Carson (foot), Carlos Hyde (hamstring) and Travis Homer (knee) are all banged up for Seattle, so Collins would provide some necessary backfield depth if signed.