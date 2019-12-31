Play

Collins worked out with the Seahawks on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Collins auditioned for his old team, where he rushed for 125 yards and one touchdown on 31 carries back in 2016. The Seahawks are continuing to explore options at running back after signing Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin last week to combat a long list of injuries at the position.

