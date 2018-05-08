Ellis was waived by the Saints on Monday, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Ellis signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints back in January but won't even make it to OTAs with the team following Monday's move. He'll hope for some interest elsewhere in the NFL, though he's not a lock to make a regular-season roster if he does land another contract. Ellis has seen action in just six career games, all of which came during the 2016 season.