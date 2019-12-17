Play

The Eagles signed Ellis to their practice squad Monday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Ellis suited up for three games with the Eagles earlier this season before getting placed on injured reserve. It subsequently took him and the team just a week to reach an injury settlement. He is now back on the practice squad and will look to help provide tight end depth if ultimately needed.

