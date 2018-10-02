Ellis (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Chiefs on Tuesday.

The second-year tight end made the 53-man roster out of camp and began the year as the team's No. 2 tight end, though he ended his time with the Chiefs without a catch while playing a total of just 11 offensive snaps. Ellis -- who was inactive for Monday's game against the Broncos -- caught three passes for 11 yards in 2017 for the Jaguars.

