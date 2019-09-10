Alex Ellis: Waived by Philly
Ellis was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
Ellis was promoted from the Eagles' practice squad Friday but only ended up spending a couple days on the 52-man roster. The 26-year-old is a candidate to rejoin the practice squad, assuming he clears waivers.
