Ellis was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Ellis was promoted from the Eagles' practice squad Friday but only ended up spending a couple days on the 52-man roster. The 26-year-old is a candidate to rejoin the practice squad, assuming he clears waivers.

