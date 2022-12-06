Erickson reverted to the Commanders' practice squad, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Erickson served as the team's punter returner with Dax Milne (foot) out against the Giants on Sunday. He was able to log four returns for a total of 26 yards. With Washington now on a bye week, giving Milne an extra time to recover, it's unclear whether Erickson will need to be called upon again Week 15 in a rematch with the Giants.
More News
-
Commanders' Alex Erickson: Elevated from practice squad•
-
Alex Erickson: Shifts back to practice squad•
-
Commanders' Alex Erickson: Set to take over punt-return duties•
-
Alex Erickson: Joins Washington's practice squad•
-
Alex Erickson: Released by Commanders•
-
Commanders' Alex Erickson: Shining this preseason•