The Chargers elevated Erickson to their active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Erickson was likely added to the Chargers' active roster to ensure depth at wide receiver, as both Keenan Allen (shoulder) and Jalen Guyton (groin) are listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. The veteran wideout has spent the majority of the year on Los Angeles' practice squad, and his most recent in-game action came back in 2022 with the Commanders.