Erickson was signed to the Chargers' practice squad Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Erickson was a preseason standout for the Jets, but was unable to make it on their final 53-man roster. He spent his first six seasons with the Bengals before spending the majority of 2022 on Washington's practice squad. The Wisconsin product will now look to adapt in Los Angeles and work to make an impression at practice.