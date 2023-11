Erickson reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

The wide receiver played on 51 of 65 offensive snaps in Los Angeles' loss to Green Bay on Sunday. Erickson's snap count finished behind Keenan Allen's 61 and Quentin Johnston's 56 but ahead of Derius Davis' seven, Simi Fehoko's one and Terrell Bynum's one. The eighth-year pro caught one pass for 12 yards in his first game of the season.