Erickson reverted to the Commanders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Erickson was elevated to the active roster and served as Washington's primary punt returner with Dax Milne (foot) inactive Sunday versus the Falcons. However, the practice-squad wideout would up with just two fair catches and no punt returns over his three special-teams snaps. Erickson also did not see any work on offense while running back Antonio Gibson handled kick-return duties Week 12. The 30-year-old receiver will now be eligible for two more elevations while with the Commanders' practice squad this season, and he could serve a similar role on special teams if Milne remains sidelined versus the Giants next Sunday.
