Alex Jenkins: Nabs injury settlement
Jenkins (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Giants with an injury settlement Tuesday, per the NFL's official transactions report.
Jenkins landed on IR earlier this month due to an undisclosed injury. The product of the league's International Player Pathway program and will now be free to search for a role with another club when fully healthy.
