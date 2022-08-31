Leatherwood was waived by the Raiders on Tuesday, Vic Tafur and Larry Holder of The Athletic report.
Las Vegas reportedly shopped Leatherwood in trade packages to multiple teams this offseason, though the team struggled to find a partner due to his $6 million in guaranteed salary over the next three seasons, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 2021 first-round pick slotted in mostly at right guard over 17 games with Las Vegas due to his limitations as an offensive tackle. Leatherwood will now pass through waivers before hitting free agency, should he go unclaimed.
