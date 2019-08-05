Lewis (shoulder) was released by the Ravens on Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Lewis underwent shoulder surgery in January and began camp on the PUP list, but he passed a physical Saturday and was let go rather than being activated. The 27-year-old started 10 games at left guard for the Ravens last season. Jermaine Eluemunor and Ben Powers are the top options to start at the position following his departure.

