Alex Lewis: Let go by Baltimore
Lewis (shoulder) was released by the Ravens on Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Lewis underwent shoulder surgery in January and began camp on the PUP list, but he passed a physical Saturday and was let go rather than being activated. The 27-year-old started 10 games at left guard for the Ravens last season. Jermaine Eluemunor and Ben Powers are the top options to start at the position following his departure.
