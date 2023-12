The Rams signed Matheson to their practice squad Tuesday.

Head coach Sean McVay alluded to snap issues after the Rams' Week 16 win over the Saints, and he told reporters Tuesday that he hopes this move will create some competition at long snapper, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Matheson has never played in the NFL, but has served as the St. Louis Battlehawk's long snapper in the XFL.