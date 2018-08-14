Alex McCalister: Reaches injury settlement
McCalister (undisclosed) reached an injury settlement with the Redskins on Monday and is now a free agent, according to the NFL's official transaction log.
McCalister was waived/injured last week and reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. The 24-year-old is free join another team once healthy.
More News
-
Redskins' Alex McCalister: Lands on IR after clearing waivers•
-
Alex McCalister: Waived/injured by Washington•
-
Alex McCalister: Comes to terms on injury settlment•
-
Eagles' Alex McCalister: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Alex McCalister: Waived/injured by Eagles•
-
Eagles' Alex McCalister: Adds 20 pounds in offseason•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...