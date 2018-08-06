Alex McCalister: Waived/injured by Washington
McCalister was waived by the Redskins Monday.
McCalister, a seventh-round draft pick in 2016, has yet to play a game in his NFL career. The 24-year-old will hope to attract attention elsewhere in the league.
