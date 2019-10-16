The Texans waived McGough on Wednesday, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

McGough was the Texans' third quarterback behind Deshaun Watson and A.J. McCarron, but letting him go frees up a roster spot for offensive tackle Dan Skipper. If Mcgough clears waivers, he's expected to land on the practice squad.

