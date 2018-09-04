The Seahawks signed McGough to their practice squad Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

McGough had a turbulent preseason, with moments of poise and others that revealed why no team selected him until the seventh round of April's draft. In turn, the Seahawks traded for Brett Hundley to be Russell Wilson's backup. McGough will use the time time to develop and possibly vie for the backup role in 2019 when Hundley's contract expires.

More News
Our Latest Stories