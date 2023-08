The Packers waived McGough on Tuesday, Wes Hodklewlcz of the team's official site reports.

McGough got his first preseason action on Saturday against the Seahawks. He completed four of five passes for 69 yards including a 52-yard pass on the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. He was a longshot to win the backup spot against 2023 fifth-round pick Sean Clifford, but McGough could return to the Packers' practice squad once he clears waivers.