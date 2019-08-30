McGough was waived by the Jaguars on Friday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

McGough endured a rough preseason in Jacksonville, completing 11 of 29 passes for 60 yards and one interception, though he did add five carries for 59 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew had similar struggles throughout the preseason, but he nonetheless showed enough to win the backup job behind starter Nick Foles.

