Alex McGough: Moves to practice squad
McGough signed to the Texans' practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
McGough was waived by the Jaguars after a rough preseason. The 23-year-old will now turn his attention towards developing while on Houston's practice squad.
More News
-
Alex McGough: Let go by Jags•
-
Jaguars' Alex McGough: Leads late TD drive against Falcons•
-
Jaguars' Alex McGough: Signs futures contract•
-
Alex McGough: Lands on practice squad•
-
Seahawks' Alex McGough: Likely to land on practice squad•
-
Seahawks' Alex McGough: Makes noise in second preseason game•
