Play

McGough signed to the Texans' practice squad Saturday.

McGough was waived by the Texans this week but will remain with the organization after clearing waivers. The 2018 seventh-round pick will continue to work as the team's No. 3 quarterback behind Deshaun Watson and A.J. McCarron.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories