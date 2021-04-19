Smith (calf) announced his retirement Monday, Grant Paulsen of The Athletic reports.

Smith made it back from his severe leg injury after a year away from football, winning five of six starts in 2020 to help Washington reach the playoffs. He missed the end of the season with a calf injury and was released by the team in early March. News4Jax.com suggests Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was interested in signing Smith earlier this offseason but was dissuaded by his team's medical staff. The veteran quarterback is now opting for retirement a few weeks before he celebrates his 37th birthday.

