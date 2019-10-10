The Giants waived Tanney on Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Tanney was cut to make room for running back Austin Walker on the active roster. The 31-year-old quarterback didn't see any game action during his tenure with New York, and he'll now look to earn a depth role with another club.

