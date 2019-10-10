Alex Tanney: Let go by Giants
The Giants waived Tanney on Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Tanney was cut to make room for running back Austin Walker on the active roster. The 31-year-old quarterback didn't see any game action during his tenure with New York, and he'll now look to earn a depth role with another club.
