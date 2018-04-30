Alex Tanney: Released by Titans
Tanney was released by the Titans on Monday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Tanney spent all of the 2017 season on injured reserve after suffering a broken foot in the Titan's final preseason outing. He was cleared for football activities back in February, but after Tennessee signed Blaine Gabbert in March and drafted Washington State standout Luke Falk in this past weekend's draft, the team no longer had a need for Tanney and he'll be back on the open market.
