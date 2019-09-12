Alex Wesley: Cut loose by Giants
Wesley (undisclosed) was cut by the Giants after being granted an injury settlement, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Following his departure from New York, Wesley now can set his sights on both getting healthy and trying to find a new home in the NFL. Had he remained with the Giants, the 23-year-old wide receiver would have been forced to miss the entire 2019 season.
