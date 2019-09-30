Play

Wesley (undisclosed) worked out for the Seahawks on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wesley was granted an injury settlement when he was cut loose by the Giants on Sept. 12, but as worked back from the injury. Now healthy, Wesley is battling to find a depth role on offense and possibly special teams elsewhere.

