Wesley signed with the Bears' practice squad Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Northern Colorado spent the preseason on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury, but he's been healthy and searching for a new team since September. Wesley was productive in college with consecutive seasons over 1,000 receiving yards. The Bears will get an early look at Wesley as a player to possibly afford a chance to in 2020.

