Alex Wesley: Will sit Senior Bowl
Wesley won't play in Saturday's Senior Bowl due to a groin injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Wesley began the week with the injury and was hoping to play through it, but unfortunately will be sidelined Saturday. The wide receiver had 57 receptions for 1,050 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games at the FCS level with Northern Colorado in 2018.
