The Vikings are expected to promote Hollins to the active roster from the practice squad Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hollins will get a chance on the 53-man roster with Adam Thielen (hamstring) missing another contest. The undrafted rookie out of Eastern Illinois stands to play a reserve role behind Stefon Diggs, Bisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell during Monday's tilt against the Seahawks.