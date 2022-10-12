Johnson (pectoral) worked out with Seattle on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Johnson suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 6 of the 2021 campaign with Denver. The veteran logged 32 tackles, two sacks, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery through his six games last season. He's looking to earn a linebacker role elsewhere for 2022 now that he's healthy.

