Johnson (pectoral) was working out with Seattle Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Johnson suffered a season-ending pectoral injury Week 6 of the 2021 campaign with Denver. The veteran logged 32 tackles, two sacks, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery through his six games last season. He'll look to earn a linebacker role elsewhere for 2022 now that he remains healthy.

