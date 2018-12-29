Alexander Mattison: Declares for NFL Draft

Mattison announced Friday via his personal Twitter account that he will forgo his senior season to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Mattison pieced together the best season of his collegiate career in 2018, rushing for 1,415 yards and 17 touchdowns while hauling in 27 receptions for 173 yards over 13 games. After Boise State's bowl game was ruled a no-contest due to poor conditions, Mattison has decided that he will pursue success at the next level. Robert Mahone and Andrew Van Buren appear to be the front-runners to take over the starting tailback spot next year for the Broncos.